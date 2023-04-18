THIS Love Is Blind season 2 star has announced he’s engaged

Someone in the Love Is Blind family just got engaged!

Season 2 alum Kyle Abrams has announced that he has proposed to his girlfriend Talia Deleanos… and she said yes!

Kyle, who was briefly engaged to Shaina Hurley during Love Is Blind’s second season and who also dated co-star Deepti Vempati, took to Instagram last night to share the wonderful news.

The 30-year-old uploaded a beautiful video of the moment he got down on one knee and his fiancée said yes. Kyle proposed to Talia surrounded by rose petals and tea lights, as well as a mariachi band.

The video also featured a close-up shot of the beautiful diamond ring that Kyle picked out for his bride-to-be.

“Scene 2…”, Kyle teased in his caption with an engagement ring emoji, as a likely hint to his stint on Love Is Blind.

“Thank you to everyone involved! I couldn’t have done it without you,” he added in his caption, as he went on to tag the people who helped to make his proposal possible.

Kyle has subsequently received numerous well-wishes and delighted messages from his 345K followers.

“Congrats big dog!! So happy for y’all,” one fan wrote.

“Awee, he's so precious!!! So glad he found his mate,” another replied.

“This is so wholesome, everyone deserves this kind of love,” a third added.

In September of last year, Kyle confirmed that he was in a new relationship, but did not reveal who it was with.

The reality star decided to disclose his new romance after announcing that he and his best friend Deepti had dated following the Love Is Blind: After The Altar series, but that their romance had not lasted.

“Since After The Altar was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer,” Kyle wrote on social media at the time.

“I have since embarked on a new relationship which I intend to keep private for a bit,” he added.

Then, two months later in November 2022, Kyle introduced girlfriend Tania to the world by posting an adorable video montage of their relationship so far.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement!