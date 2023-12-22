This is why taking a Christmas Day dip is great for your health

It’s hard to believe that Christmas Day is just a few days away! Before we know it, we will be tucking into our festive meals and enjoying some much-needed time with our nearest and dearest.

For many of us, we have some staple traditions in our households that we love re-creating each year. One tradition that has become more and more popular in recent years is taking a cold dip in the sea on Christmas morning.

Whether you do it with just your loved ones, as part of a charity fundraiser or with your local swimming group, the so-called ‘Christmas dip’ has become a firm favourite with many throughout the festive season. However, are there actually any benefits to it?

Well, BonusFinder has spoken to Robyn Hatton, Bikini Competitor and Online Wellness Coach, to find out more about the popular tradition, and how it can physically and mentally improve our wellbeing.

The official term for a brief Christmas Day dip in the sea is known as cold water therapy, or cold water immersion. This involves immersing your body in cold water for a short period of time, and can provide a range of benefits:

Reduced Inflammation & Muscle Recovery

If you have recently undertaken intense physical activity, cold water therapy can help to reduce muscle soreness and inflammation in your body. It constricts blood vessels and lowers metabolic activity, which can subsequently reduce swelling and tissue breakdown.

Mood Enhancement

If you’re searching for a happier mood, cold water therapy can cause an increase in levels of endorphins produced in our bodies, meaning that your mood can lighten. So, if you find the festive season as a mentally tough time, a cold dip might help you to feel brighter!

Improved Sleep

Some participants find that cold water therapy, especially if you take a dip before bedtime, can help you to relax, and therefore improve your sleep overnight. It’s important to catch up on rest after the hecticness of Christmas!

Stress Reduction

This time of year can be a stressful one. Taking part in cold water therapy can activate the body's stress response, leading to a higher stress tolerance over time.

Skin and Hair Health

If you’re looking to improve your skin and hair health, a regular dip in the sea might help! Cold water can constrict blood vessels and reduce puffiness, which might help you to achieve healthier-looking skin. It can also improve hair health and shine.

Increased Endurance

Of course, cold water is a shock to the system, but it has been suggested that brief, regular exposures to it can potentially improve your body’s endurance by strengthening your heart. This improvement could help you out in the long run through any stressful periods.

So, will you be choosing to brave the waters this festive season for a Christmas Day dip? It’s up to you!