This is when you should get rid of your expired makeup & skincare
We’ll be the first to admit that we’re suckers for hoarding makeup and skincare products.
Every time we try to clear out our beauty storage, we just end up re-discovering endless products that we’d forgotten about, thinking to ourselves, “Yes, I’ll definitely start using that again,” and then immediately putting them back in the drawer. This tactic isn't exactly helpful!
So, today we’re taking the opportunity to be ruthless with our makeup and skincare clutter, and paying particular attention to each product’s expiration date.
If you don’t already know, every makeup and skincare product has a ‘use by’ date, just like a carton of milk in your fridge. Although most products don't automatically become useless after their expiration date, their levels of quality and hygiene do begin to weaken.
Every product has a varying expiry date, so how can you tell when it’s the right time to chuck it in the bin? Well, we have done the sums for you!
Below, we have developed a comprehensive list of all of the most commonly used makeup and skincare products, alongside their average expiration dates. If any of your products have well surpassed these dates, do your skin a favour and clear them out of your storage:
Makeup
BB/CC cream – one year
Brow gel – six months
Brow pencil – two years
Concealer – one year
Cream blush – one year
Powder blush – two years
Eyeliner – six months
Eyeliner pencil – two years
Eyeshadow – one year
Foundation – one year
Lip balm – one to five years
Lip gloss: one year
Lipstick – two years
Lip liner – two years
Liquid eyeliner – three months
Mascara – three months
Nail polish – one year
Powder – one year
Primer – one year
Setting spray – one year
Skincare
Bar soap – 18 months to three years
Bath oil – one year
Body lotion – two years
Body wash – three years
Deodorant – one to two years
Eye cream – one year
Face cream – two years
Hair brush – one year
Hair gel – two to three years
Hair spray – two to three years
Loofah – six months
Makeup sponge – one month
Mouthwash – three years from the manufacture date
Perfume – one to two years
Shampoo and conditioner – two to three years
Shaving cream – two years
Sunscreen – three years
Toothbrush – three months
Teeth-whitening strips – one year