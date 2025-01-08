This Is Us’ Mandy Moore evacuates home with baby girl amid LA fires

Mandy Moore has confirmed that she has evacuated her home safely with her family, amid ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

The This Is Us actress lives in LA with her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their three children – three-year-old Augustus, two-year-old Oscar, and baby daughter Louise.

Yesterday (January 7), a wildfire broke out in the Palisades area of Los Angeles. There are now four fires currently blazing across the city. According to Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone, two people have since been killed in the fires and several more have been injured, with some injuries being described as "significant."

As the fires continue to rampage through the region, Hollywood actress Mandy has now given a significant update on the safety of her family and their home.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram overnight to confirm that she had been evacuated safely with each member of her family.

“Evacuated and safe with kids, dog and cats. Praying and grateful for the first responders,” Mandy stated.

However, a few hours later, The Princess Diaries alum revealed that she is still unaware if her home has been protected from damage from the wildfires.

“Grateful for the kindness of friends that we had a place to land last night. Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel,” Mandy penned, as she shared a snap of herself cuddling one of her sons.

“Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss. Don't know if our place made it,” she admitted further.

The evacuation of Mandy’s family comes just four months after she welcomed her third child with her husband Taylor.

At the time, the couple took to Instagram to share a black-and-white snap, taken moments after their daughter’s birth.

“Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season. She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are,” Mandy and Taylor announced.