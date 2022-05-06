This Is Us actor Chris Sullivan announces exciting baby news

This Is Us actor Chris Sullivan is going to be a dad again, as he’s announced the special news that his wife Rachel is pregnant with their second child.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the 41-year-old dad shared a sweet video of his one-year-old son, Bear, playing in their back garden. In the video little Bear is wearing a black t-shirt with the words ‘only child’ crossed out and the words ‘big brother’ written underneath instead.

The sweet clip shows Bear running up to his dad, as he holds up a copy of his baby sibling’s hospital scan. Then Chris goes on to share the sex of his second child, as the words “It’s a… girl!!!” pop up on screen, followed by their little one’s due date, which is around the beginning of November this year.

In the caption, Chris, who played the character of Toby on This Is Us for all six seasons, revealed that his time on the much-loved series has finally come to an end as filming wrapped on the show’s final episode just days ago.

“We have wrapped my final scenes for #thisisus. What an incredible 6 years these have been,” Chris announced, adding, “With every end, there is a new beginning…so here is a trailer of what's to come. ⁣Watch til the end!”

Friends, fans and fellow co-stars soon flocked to the comment section to celebrate the actor’s wonderful baby news.

This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz sweetly commented a stream of congratulatory emojis.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner excitedly wrote, “So much is happening—congratulations, you guys!!!”

Chris and Rachel tied the knot back in 2010 and welcomed the birth of their first child, Bear, in 2020.

Huge congratulations to them both on this wonderful new chapter!