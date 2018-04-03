The one thing you should NEVER do on your first day at a new job

There are few things in life more nerve-wracking than your first day at a new job. After spending hours picking out the perfect outfit and rehearsing your handshake to the point when your hands no longer feel like they're attached to your body, there's little more you can do to kill the last of those first-day butterflies.

Sure, you got a pretty good feel for the place when you went for the interview, but you're wise enough to know that these types of things don't always go as expected.

"Where should I look? Am I talking too much? Will it look bad if I take my lunch now?" – the stress of f**king up in front of your new employer is enough to make even to most chilled human being break out in a sweat, but one careers expert has offered some advice about what not to do on your first day.

Jason Sackett told jobs website Glassdoor that anyone looking to impress a room full work colleagues should avoid talking about themselves.

"To start gaining respect of colleagues and superiors on the first day, make it about them, not about you," he said.

"A common first-day trap is to talk up your own past accomplishments and future ambitions, which makes people nervous or annoyed because they don’t know you."

Bad news if your go-to ice-breaker is a 10-minute synopsis of your life so far.

Instead, Jason says the best to make a great first impression is to show an active interest in the lives of your co-workers and ask lots of questions.

"Get curious and enquire about the roles, talents, and achievements of your colleagues to establish a persona as a listener, learner, and collaborator."

So basically, hold back on the personal speil about how that trip to Thailand changed your view of the world, and smother you colleagues with praise instead.