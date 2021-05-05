THIS is the Father’s Day gift you have to get

You can forget about the socks, jumpers and the golf book this year, and instead, feast your eyes on the latest release from FUJIFILM – the new instax mini 40 instant camera. Alongside that debut, Fujifilm is also launching a new mini film variety, “Contact Sheet”, which mimics the look of a classic film contact sheet and adds a new twist to the popular instax mini film series.

In homage to classic film photography, “Contact Sheet” simulates the look of a photographer’s contact sheet when processed film strips are ‘contact’ printed. As with all instax film, “Contact Sheet” will be available with 10 exposures per cartridge.

So – why this? And why now?

To understand why, you only have to look at the old style design of the camera – it oozes style and harks to those bygone days of when your dad used to bring his camera out for family snaps. Of course there were arguments on where you stood in the family line-up and shouts to the one that had their eyes shut when the timer went off, but looking back now, they are the cherished memories – AND you probably still have the physical photo from that day. Imagine if it had only been mobile phones cameras when you were growing up? How many family albums and photo collections would you have now?

With the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 – you get all of that back. A gorgeous looking camera and printed photos at the touch of a button. Voila – family memories restored. Your dad is going to LOVE it!

And as for the "why now?" – it’s about keeping those memories alive, and not potentially losing them the next time you upgrade your phone and you cannot go through the arduous task of copying your content to the cloud, which, let’s face it, is pointless, because who ever says let’s look on the cloud at that day we went to the beach. Certainly not your dad. AND speaking of dads, it’s Father’s Day so it’s the perfect time to re-introduce him to that proper family camera.

There are also some really cool features, including the Automatic Exposure Function for better pictures any time of the day and built in one touch Selfie Mode for quicker and easier selfies (of course your dad will still need to be able to take selfies!! Or maybe you when you rob, ahem, borrow it from time to time)

You can get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 for €99.99, with +20 shots (€124.99) or 50 shots (€139.99). It produces instant credit card sized prints,

There are some brilliant accessories to go with it – including the Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Monochrome (10 pack) for Instant black & white photos (€12.99) and the Fujifilm Instax Mini Instant Film Black Frame (10 pack) €12.99. To store your gorgeous prints, you can get the Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Album14.99, the Fuji Instax Mini Twin Flip Album (11.99) or for instant fridge appeal the Fujifilm Instax Mini Pastel Magnets (5 Pack) (9.99)