This is the best ever Tiramisu recipe for real coffee lovers

With Easter and the May Bank Holiday just gone, having two extra long weekends nearly back-to-back was such a treat. However, that also means that this week is going to be a bit of a drag…

To make yourself feel better, why not whip up this delectable Tiramisu recipe? Over the past two years, baking has become a refuge, helping to take our mind off of things and offer a bit of escapism. Plus, it’s given us quite a few new favourite recipes — including this one!

This classic Tiramisu recipe is super simple to put together, requires less than 10 ingredients and you can prep it the night before, making it the perfect dessert if you’re entertaining a crowd or hosting a family gathering.

Tiramisu is an Italian classic and we can see why — the creaminess of the cheese filling combined with the sharp coffee flavour, which is complemented by the chocolate topping, makes it an absolute dream!

Serves: 12

Prep time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

500g Philadelphia cream cheese

5 egg, separated

80g sugar

½ tsp vanilla extract

250ml coffee

1 pack of sponge fingers

Cocoa powder

Method:

Beat the egg yolks with the sugar, until frothy. Add the vanilla extract and the cream cheese and keep beating.

Whip the eggs whites until they form stiff peaks and fold into the cream cheese mix.

Dip a sponge biscuit in the coffee, and arrange in a medium rectangular dish. Make a full layer of soaked sponge biscuit and cover with half the cream.

Add another layer of soaked biscuit and pour the rest of the cream. Put it in the fridge overnight.

Before serving, dust with cocoa powder to taste.

Tip: This dessert can definitely be made a few days in advance, just make sure to keep it in the fridge and cover it with cling film.