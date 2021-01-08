This is our favourite product to use when in need of a skin detox

After plenty of overindulging over Christmas followed by our fair share of stress eating and drinking during the first week of January, it’s clear that our skin has been paying the price.

Not to worry though, a little bit of a skin detox and we’ll be good as new. One of our favourite products to use whenever we need to freshen up our skin, bringing it back to basics, would have to be the THALGO skin care range.

Spiruline Boost by THALGO is a range of professional treatments and homecare products aimed at detoxing and cleansing our skin, ridding it from the build-up of toxins and residue formed by environmental factors such as stress and pollution.

The brand new, innovative range includes a complex of active ingredients to relieve skin stress and aid the rejuvenation and regeneration of skin cells and encourage detoxification. Combining Energising Spirulina with anti-stress Marine Magnesium, the new products aim to reduce skin fatigue and prevent signs of ageing.

Energising Detox Serum (€75)

This serum with a fresh and translucent texture is ultra concentrated in energising Spirulina and boosted with Marine Magnesium. It intensely revives the skin's natural radiance and smooths first wrinkles. Immediately following application, skin is smoother and the complexion fresher. Day after day, skin can breathe again and the complexion is more radiant, as if detoxified. The first signs of ageing fade away.

Anti-Pollution Cream (€65)

This gel-cream enriched in energising Spirulina and boosted in Marine Magnesium, contains an algae complex that forms an invisible protective film on the surface of the skin. This true “shield” protects the skin from external stress factors and works to prevent fine polluting particles from settling on the skin. Day after day, the first wrinkles are smoothed, the skin gains in radiance and resists the stress of daily life better.

Energising Eye Gel (€45)

This ice cube-effect roll-on erases signs of tiredness, dark circles and puffiness in a single step for an instantly fresher eye area. Day after day, first wrinkles and fine lines are reduced. The radiance of the eye area is revived.

Energising Boosting Concentrate (€40)

A 7 day “booster” treatment with energising Spirulina boosted with Marine Magnesium, Hyaluronic Acid and Vitamin C, for express skin revitalisation. Immediately the skin is as if plumped up, features are smoothed. After 7 days, the skin is visibly toned and regains its energy.

Energising Detox Shot (€35 – 7 days)

A 100% natural active ingredient innovation intended for people who are tired, subjected to a polluted urban environment, and who would like their body and skin to be able to regain vitality fast. A combination of spirulina, marine magnesium and natural vitamin C from acerola, which work together to reduce fatigue and promote detoxification, in a delicious mint-lemon flavour.

The full range of Spiruline Boost creams, gels and oral products from THALGO are now available in Ireland at select salons and spas nationwide.