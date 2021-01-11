This healthy macaroni & cheese recipe is super simple and delicious

If you’re looking for an easy macaroni and cheese recipe that both tastes great and cuts down on calories, then this is the recipe for you.

This comforting, wholesome dish is just what we need at the end of a long day, and the fact that it’s not actually that indulgent makes it taste even better!

Ingredients:

400g elbow pasta/macaroni

50g butter

3 tbsp plain flour

500ml low-fat milk

175g low fat cheddar cheese, grated + extra for topping

50g parmesan, grated

1 tsp English or dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to season

Method:

Cook pasta to instructions, drain and set aside.

In a saucepan, melt the butter and add the flour, making sure to stir constantly.

Slowly add the milk and stir well to make a smooth roux.

Add the cheeses, mixing well all of the time.

When the cheese is melted add the mustard and season..

Add the pasta and combine.

Sprinkle the extra cheddar on top and grill until the cheese is bubbling and golden.