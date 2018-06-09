This healthy breakfast BURRITO is the perfect hangover cure

Let's be honest, it is very unlikely if you had a bit too much to drink last night that you will take the time to chop some fresh vegetables and make a green salad for breakfast – if you do, please let yourself known, we want to know your secret!

But if you want to feel better while getting some real tasty food in your mouth, we have the recipe you need, courtesy of The Happy Pear. And the good news is, it it vegan and it only takes 15 minutes to make.

You are welcome.

Breakfast burrito

Ingredients

For the guacamole

2 ripe avocados

juice of 1 lime

½ teaspoon sea salt

a pinch of freshly ground black pepper

10 cherry tomatoes

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon chilli flakes

a small bunch of fresh coriander

For the mushrooms with spinach

2 cloves of garlic

150g oyster mushrooms, or other mushrooms

1–2 tablespoons oil

3 tablespoons tamari/soy sauce

a good handful of fresh baby spinach

To assemble

2 x 400g tins of baked beans

4 wholemeal tortilla wraps

Method

1. Start by making the guacamole. Peel and de-stone the avocados and chop the flesh into small pieces. Put into a bowl with the lime juice, salt and black pepper.

Chop the cherry tomatoes in half and add, along with the cumin and chilli flakes. Mash with a fork until the avocado breaks up and comes together. Finely chop the coriander (including the stalks) and add. Mix, taste and adjust the seasoning if you think it needs it.

2. Peel and finely chop the garlic and roughly chop the mushrooms. Put the oil into a medium pan on a high heat and leave to heat up. Add the garlic and mushrooms and cook for 1 minute, stirring regularly.

Add the tamari and cook for a further 2 minutes. Add the spinach and cook for a further minute, until it wilts right down. Remove from the heat.

3. Put the baked beans into a pan and heat up on a medium heat, stirring occasionally.

4. Now it’s time to roll up your breakfast burritos. Lay out one of your wraps, then, in line along the middle of the wrap, spoon on a few tablespoons of beans, some guacamole and some mushrooms, leaving lots of wrap on either side.

To roll your burrito, start by folding both ends in, then roll lengthways. Fold the other end of the wrap over or under, while tucking in both ends as you do so. Eat as it is, or put back into the pan for a minute to crisp up the outside. Make the rest of your burritos the same way.

The Happy Pear twins are back with a new book, packed with affordable, quick and easy veggie options, as well as clever meat-free versions of popular favourites and inspiring advice on how to be healthier!

With a huge section of economical easy dinners that can be rustled up in 15 minutes (Thai golden curry, one-pot creamy mushroom pasta); gorgeous hearty dishes (goulash, Greek summer stew); a selection of plant-based alternatives to family favourites (burgers, hotdogs), AND irresistible treats (summer fruit Bakewell tart, double choc brownie cake), Recipes for Happiness is your new favourite cookbook!