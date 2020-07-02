This handmade hammock is perfect for chilling in the garden

Whether lounging in the back garden or balcony, or hoping to escape to our favourite seaside campsite for this year’s summer staycation, there is no reason not to do it in style.

Made from 100% soft organic cotton, The Outdoor Collection has been created by artisans in Nicaragua, in a community drive for economic and environmental sustainability. All materials are eco-friendly and ethically sourced, with the hammock spreader bars and swing support made of renewable natural wood.

The 100% organic cotton yarn is soft and professionally weaved by hand, making it resistant to wear.

Vivid colours to complement any setting and brighten the day include teal, coral and cobalt blue, classic red and navy, golden yellow and natural organic off-white.

There are also two-tone navy and basil green options, and decorative versions with tassels and a fringe effect.

Deceptively strong and surprisingly comfortable, the hammocks can accommodate two adults, while the swing is a smaller-scale version of the hammock, made for one person.

Prices start from €255 and delivery is available countrywide.

Whether relaxing indoors or outdoors, on the decking or the balcony, this minimalist concept in casual comfort truly makes for maximum enjoyment!

See www.TheOutdoorCollection.ie for more.