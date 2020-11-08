This hair wand is the go to styling tool for top stylists.

You should consider your styling tools an investment – you use them frequently and they play a major role in both the look and the health of your hair. When it comes to hair tools that work, we always turn to Instyler.

Leading the way in hair innovation, the InStyler Cerasilk Wand is the healthiest curling wand you’ll ever use as it’s just not like other wands. Back by popular demand, last year's sell out Cerasilk Wand is expanding our kinder to hair, hair tools that don’t compromise on speed or finish. Create dreamy looks knowing your hair is also being protected and cared for.

Designed using Cerasilk technology, the wand features a woven ceramic material that eliminates direct contact between your hair and the wand. This unique technology acts as a built-in heat protector to defend against damage with every twist of hair. The Cerasilk Wand also has a unique and handy feature – its innovative cool touch grip tip.

Featuring silicone bristles that gently grasp the hair to allow you hands-free wrapping and the ability to secure the hair to ensure the perfect style. This patented, clip-free design also prevents breakage and creases in the hair.

With a 25mm” Cerasilk Woven Ceramic Covered Barrel, four different heat settings and a 3m professional swivel cord, the InStyler Cerasilk Wand is the ideal tool for all hair lengths and types.

Not forgetting InStyler’s HERO product…The Rotating Barrel, which has been revamped and rebranded this year as the InStyler MAX PRIME. With its enhanced features it looks and feels slicker than ever.

It’s not difficult to see why the Instyler range is coveted by celebrities and online influencers across the globe including – it’s the go to hair tool for Vogue Williams, 2019 Strictly Come Dancing’s Saffron Barker, top models Rosanna Davison and Chloe Lloyd, as well as online influencers Suzanne Jackson, Pippa O’Connor, Rosie Connolly, Louise Cooney, Ellie Kelly, Grace Mongey, Sarah Godfrey, Niamh Cullen, Aimee Connolly, Aoibhe Devlin and Terrie McEvoy to name but a few.

The InStyler Cerasilk WAND, RRP €99.99 / The InStyler MAX Prime, RRP €99.99 both are available now from www.Instyler.ie