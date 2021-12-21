This gluten-free Christmas stuffing is our new favourite flavour-packed recipe

Christmas can be an awkward time of year when you’re gluten-free. There’s so much pastry, baking and food that we end up avoiding half of the stuff on the table! We want to have lots of options, especially when it comes to the main event – Christmas dinner!

Everyone’s favourite part is the stuffing, so we came up with a gluten-free recipe that’s perfect for anyone struggling with gluten issues this Christmas – so dig in!

You'll need…

1 white onion

2 spring onions

2 stalks celery

100g crushed pecans

Salt

Pepper

Cayenne pepper

Fresh parsley

Fresh thyme

2 eggs

250g gluten-free bread cubes

50ml vegetable stock

Heat your oven to 200C.

Heat olive oil in a pan over a medium heat.

Chop your onions and celery into small chunks and add them into the pan, sautéing them until translucent.

In a bowl, pour in your crushed pecans, cayenne pepper, salt and pepper.

Next, season with shredded fresh parsley and thyme and add in your cooked onion-celery mix.

Toss in your bread cubes and whisk the eggs in a cup before pouring them in on top of the mix. Stir to coat the bread.

Next, pour in your stock and mix again before spooning it into a baking dish and baking for 20-25 minutes or until crispy. Serve with your Christmas dinner and enjoy!