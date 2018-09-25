This Ghosted Halloween costume is way too relatable for our liking

Fancy going as a true millennial nightmare this Halloween?

Introducing the Ghosted costume from Party City.

The costume pays homage to one of the most terrifying (and inconsiderate) dating phenomenons of our time – ghosting.

Party City Womens Ghosted Costume $24.99

'If someone's blowing up your phone, ghost them in a Ghosted Costume for women,' reads the costume description.

'The costume is a hooded white dress designed to look like a ghost with a series of unanswered texts on the front.'

'The texts include "???," "R U OK!?," and more. Eager texters will know not to bother you in this Ghosted Costume!'

The ghost-ee in this costume is clearly being stood up by the ghoster, and frankly there is nothing scarier for our self esteem .

Party City's costume is currently only marketed for women (why tho) and there is no equivalent costume for men, but we think it would suit anyone of any gender who has felt the pain of being ghosted.