This frozen peach margarita is the perfect summer cocktail

It’s our last weekend before the county borders and shops begin to open up, so it’s time to celebrate! This frozen peach margarita is just what we need to feel summer coming and the many nights out ahead of us.

Zingy, sweet and potent(!) this cocktail will make you feel like you’re sipping away on a beach as the sun sets!

For one serving you’ll need….

1 Optional peach and lime, slices

100ml lime juice

30g sugar

200g ice

1 shot Tequila

200g frozen peach slices

Pour a shot of tequila into your blender.

Add lime juice and sugar.

Blend for 30 seconds until the mixture is frothy and well blended.

Next, pour in your ice and top off with the frozen peach slices, separating them out if you can.

Next, blend for 1-2 minutes, or however long it takes for the peach slices to really break down.

Pour into a tall glass and garnish with a peach slice and lime slice, for a little extra zest! Enjoy!