This French onion soup recipe is the perfect hearty lunch for the colder winter months!

With the days getting colder and the evenings longer, we're finding ourselves craving heartier and warmer lunches during the day to get us through the cold afternoons. Something warming and flavourful that will satisfy us but is also super simple to make, meaning we get the most out of our lunch time! Something like this delicious and rich French onion soup recipe!

You'll need…

1 bay leaf

3 cloves of garlic

2 sprigs fresh thyme

5 yellow onions

1 baguette

Shredded mozzarella

800ml beef broth

1tbsp balsamic vinegar

2tbsp flour

Salt

Pepper

1tbsp olive oil

4tbsp butter

100ml red wine

Turn on your grill to a medium heat.

Heat butter in a deep pot over a medium heat.

Throw in finely sliced onions along with olive oil and caramelise them.

Once browned, add in 2 chopped garlic cloves, thyme, balsamic vinegar, bay leaves, flour and red wine. Stir them in for 2-3 minutes.

Next, pour in beef stock and leave to simmer for 10-15 minutes.

While it’s simmering, slice your baguette into small slices and brush olive oil over them. Slice your last garlic clove in half and rub the exposed part over the bread. Toast under the grill for 5-7 minutes.

Serve your soup in a small bowl and place your toasted slices into the bowl and scatter mozzarella cheese over it. Pop the bowl under the grill for 2-3 minutes and serve!