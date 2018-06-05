This four-colour lip liner is giving us major secondary school throwbacks

If theres one thing we love when it comes to makeup, it's some seriously kitchy packaging.

Of course pigmentation and formula are the main elements we look for – but innovative style is a major bonus.

I Heart Makeup is ticking all of the above boxes with this product – which reminds us of something we would have stashed in our secondary school pencil cases.

The I Heart Revolution Multi Liner comes in the form of one of those click-down quad colour pens we felt oh-so organised writing notes with back in the day.

But this time, it's storing wearable lip liner shades instead of green, blue, black and red ink.

'One compact retractable style pen featuring four nude lip liner shades. Click and twist to reveal the colours Natural, Mauve, Nude Brown and Pale Pink. A smooth crayon formula that allows you to effortlessly line your lips or fill them in,' reads the product description.

A post shared by shophudabeauty (@shophudabeauty) on Jun 5, 2018 at 6:05am PDT

We first spotted this product thanks to a Charmie Janee makeup tutorial shared by the one and only Huda Beauty.

Luckily, the lip liner pen is available to ship to Ireland, and at €5,99 for four lip liner shades, it's a bargain.

Now, if only we could find a lip liner with a fluffy pom pom on the end to add to our school throwbacks makeup collection.