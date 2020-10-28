This easy Chocolate Tray Bake will make your day

The Great British Bake Off is back on our screens and we are already hooked! During lockdown 1.0 many of us perfected the art of baking the humble banana bread but now as we face into another period of time spent at home and with GBBO back, you might be inspired to get little bit more adventurous with your baking. Anyone for a fluffy Victoria sponge, some Florentines or perhaps your own showstopper creation?

The Breville HeatSoft VFM201 hand mixer (RRP €89.99, now €59.99) is the kitchen appliance for bakers who don’t have time on their side. With 4 accessories (beater, dough hooks and whisk – all dishwasher friendly) and 7 speed dials, the Breville HeatSoft softens butter with gentle heat enabling the butter to reach room temperature 12 times faster than simply leaving on a worktop.

Whether you’re whipping up a sponge, biscuits or a batch of bread, the Breville HeatSoft VFM021 Hand Mixer can assist.

Looking to whip up something tasty to enjoy during this week’s Bake Off? Content Creator and home baker Cliona O’Connor shares one of her favourite chocolatey tray bakes, adapted from a Mary Berry recipe and a perfect treat to enjoy with a big cuppa!

Recipe for Chocolatey Tray Bake

Ingredients:

50g cocoa powder

6 tbsp boiling water

100g butter

275g caster sugar

3 eggs

125g crème fraiche (or cream)

175g self-raising flour

1 tsp baking powder

Butter Cream Icing

500g icing sugar

250g butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

1-2 tbsp milk

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C & line a 12×9 inch tin.

Add the boiling water to the cocoa and mix well.

Add the butter to the cocoa and mix. You can use the heatsoft technology here to soften it.

Add the rest of the cake ingredients.

Bake for 30-35 mins – remove from oven and allow to cool.

To make the icing mix the butter using the heatsoft technology until soft.

Add the icing sugar and mix slowly.

Add the vanilla extract and milk.

Mix until smooth.

Decorate as you wish.

Top tip:

This tray bake works well as a gluten free cake too – just replace the flour and baking powder with GF alternatives.

