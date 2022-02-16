This Dutch apple crumble pie is the perfect recipe to save for this weekend

Is there anything more comforting or delicious than apple crumble pie? Seasoned with sweet spices and rich warm flavours, we're definitely putting this on our baking list this weekend!

You'll need…

For your pie crust

200g unsalted chilled butter

300g all-purpose flour

1tsp salt

8 -10tbsp ice water

For the filling and crumble

60g oats

200g brown sugar

1 1/4tsp cinnamon

1tbsp cornstarch

230g flour

60g granulated sugar

1/4tsp nutmeg

2tsp vanilla extract

1/2tbsp apple cider vinegar

1kg thinly sliced apples

8tbsp butter

3tbsp Bourbon or amaretto

Preheat your oven to 200C.

Melt a tablespoon of butter in a deep, thick pan on the stovetop. Add in your apple slices and stir.

Add in 4teaspoons of brown sugar and all your white sugar. Season with cinnamon, nutmeg, bourbon and vanilla extract.

Next, pour in you apple cider vinegar, bourbon, a teaspoon of flour and cornstarch. Stir everything in.

Take the pan off the heat once the liquid has thickened and set aside.

Next, to start making your pie crust, you’ll need to set up your food processor.

Cut your butter into small 1-inch cubes and place them in the food processor along with flour and salt and pulse to combine until the mixture is grainy.

Slowly add in your ice-cold water until it forms a dough.

Scatter flour on your countertop and knead it into a ball. Wrap in plastic and place it in the fridge for an hour.

Roll our the dough into a circle about half an inch thick and carefully place it into the pie tray, pinching the edges to create a pattern. Prick with a fork all through the dough.

To make your crumble, sift flour, the rest of your brown sugar, oats and cinnamon into a bowl. Stir it together.

Melt your butter and pour it into the bowl, stirring as you add it. This should form a crumbly mixture. Allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes in the fridge.

Pour your apple-cinnamon mix into the pie base and crumble your crumble-mixture on top.

Bake for 15-20 minutes until the top is golden brown. Serve with vanilla ice cream and enjoy!