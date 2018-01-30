This Dublin restaurant is hosting a Nutella party and we’re DROOLING

Ladies, take note!

Monday, February 5, marks World Nutella Day, and to celebrate, one Dublin restaurant is throwing the ultimate Nutella-themed party.

Ruby's Pizza Bar and Grill, located in Point Square and in Swords Pavillions, is offering diners a mouth-watering selection of sweet treats including a Nutella Pizza, Nutella Burger, Nutella Cheesecake and a Nutella Cocktail.

Now, we don't know about you, but that sounds like our dream menu.

So, if you fancy tucking into any of these drool-worthy dishes, Ruby's will be serving the menu on Monday, February 5, from 12pm-9pm, and with all items coming in at just €5.00, it'd be rude not to, really.

Table for three, please.