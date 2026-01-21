This Dublin pub is doing Pie January instead of Dry January

January has a bit of a reputation problem, doesn't it? The festive glow has worn off, Dry January guilt is in full swing, and everyone's pretending they're absolutely thrilled about salads and 6am gym sessions. But what if there was a better way? What if, instead of deprivation, we leaned into comfort?

Enter Tenters, the Liberties gastropub tucked inside Aloft Dublin City, which has just launched Pie January. And honestly? It's exactly the kind of rebellion this month needs.

Tenters in The Liberties

Golden pastry, rich gravy, zero guilt

Pie January is exactly what it sounds like: a full menu dedicated to proper, classic savoury pies. We're talking golden buttery pastry, generous slow-cooked fillings, and rich gravy that's made for soaking up with hand-cut fries. The kind of food that makes a freezing Tuesday evening feel significantly less bleak.

Priced from €19 and served with your choice of side salad or fries, the pies rotate throughout the month. Think slow-braised beef and vegetable, chicken and mild curry, and chicken, mushroom and leek. There's also vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options on offer, which makes it an easy shout for mixed groups or midweek catch-ups where not everyone's eating the same thing.

A warm place to land midweek

Roderick Vastenburg, General Manager at Aloft Dublin City, put it perfectly when he said Dry January can feel "quite earnest". Pie January, by contrast, is about lightening the mood. It's about creating somewhere warm to land after work, serving food people actually look forward to, and giving January a bit of comfort without making a big deal out of it.

And frankly, that feels like the kind of energy we could all use right now. January doesn't have to be about restriction and misery. Sometimes the best rebellion is just a really good pie, a pint (or a soft drink, no judgement), and an evening that doesn't involve meal prep or motivational quotes.

If you're in Dublin and you've had enough of quinoa bowls and self-improvement, Tenters is waiting. Pie January is available daily throughout the month. Find out more at www.tenterspub.ie or follow along on Instagram @tenterspub and @aloftdublincity for all the flaky, buttery updates.