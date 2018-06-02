This doughnut burger looks like it could cure ANY hangover craving

Doughnuts and burgers are both a delight to behold separately, so why not combine the two?

We're sure this must have been the logical thinking at Holy Smoke down in Cork, as the south-west eatery has created the ultimate frankenfood.

The doughnut burger includes two juicy beef patties, double layers of cheese, and two layers of bacon, all sandwiched between two doughnut buns.

The new taste sensation is one of the most highly recommended foodie experiences in the rebel county, so next time we're down there we'll definitely have to give it a try.

The revolutionary combination is exactly the kind of thing that a hangover brunch needs.

The BBQ restaurant is getting a lot of attention for the doughnut burger, so we're certain the queues will be out the door for this cheat-day creation.

After all, the weekends are for indulging.