This dog breed is said to get you the most Tinder matches

Haven’t we all fallen victim to swiping right simply for the man’s adorable pup as opposed to their less than impressive five-word bio?

Having a dog in your profile picture on dating apps is scientifically proven to guarantee you more matches than those without dogs in their photos at all. Those puppy dog eyes make it seriously hard to say no!

But which dog breed offers the best results? According to a study by leading raw dog food company ProDog Raw, certain dog breeds are better wingmen than others when it comes to choosing your Tinder photos.

If you or someone you know has a cockapoo though, then you’re in luck as they’re the best breed to feature in your profile pic. In fact, having a cockapoo in your profiler means that you’ll receive five times more matches compared to someone who doesn’t have a dog in their profile.

Here’s a run down of which dog breeds will bring you the most dating app matches:

Cockapoo French Bulldog Miniature Dachshund Golden Retriever English Bulldog Labrador Husky Rottweiler King Charles Spaniel Staffordshire Bull Terrier

As you can see, French Bulldog’s are the second most popular breed among dating app users, with adorable floppy-eared Miniature Dachshunds taking third place.

Why is it though, that dogs can make such a big difference on the success rate of our dating profiles? Commenting on the study, Heidi Maskelyne, founder of ProDog Raw says, “Dogs are a great conversation starter whether you are looking for a relationship or not, but the science behind how our attraction to someone can change based on our reaction to their pet is truly fascinating.”

Now if you’ll excuse us, we need to grab our pooch for an impromptu photo shoot!