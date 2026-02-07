This Cork hotel serves the best breakfast in Ireland

If you've ever woken up in a hotel and thought 'please let the breakfast be good'… Cork International Hotel has officially entered the chat. The four-star spot near Cork Airport has just been crowned the best in the entire country for hotel breakfast at the Gold Medal Hotel Awards 2025. Yes, the whole country. Every fry-up contender from Donegal to Kerry got beaten by this Cork legend.

The winners were announced at a glitzy black-tie bash in Galway's Galmont Hotel on Tuesday night, and honestly? We're already planning a staycation purely for the morning meal situation.

What makes this breakfast so special?

The judges weren't just impressed by a decent sausage (though that helps). They praised the quality of the food, the variation and selection of produce, the presentation, service standards and the friendliness of the staff. Basically everything you want when you're stumbling down to breakfast after a night out in Cork city.

The hotel's breakfast is served in the Atlantic Restaurant and features both a buffet spread and an á la carte menu. You've got your full Irish obviously but also lighter continental options, homemade breads and pastries, fresh fruit and dairy alternatives for anyone who needs them. The menus change quarterly to showcase whatever's best that season.

Cork International Hotel celebrates Gold Medal Award for best breakfast.

Local produce is the real star

Here's what we love about this. The hotel isn't just slapping any old rashers on a plate. They're working with over 15 local Cork suppliers to source their ingredients. We're talking O'Flynn's Sausages (iconic), Cahill's Cheese and Ballymaloe Relish among others. They've even created a Menu Map so guests can read the stories behind each supplier while they eat. It's giving thoughtful, it's giving community-minded, it's giving us major respect.

The team also introduced a Food Charter back in 2024 focused on reducing food waste and boosting sustainability across the hotel. So you can tuck into your eggs guilt-free knowing the kitchen is doing its bit for the planet.

What the hotel had to say

General Manager Eoghan Murphy was understandably chuffed about the win. "This award means so much to both me and the entire team at the Cork International Hotel as it's a recognition from industry experts for all the initiatives we've introduced in recent years," he said.

"Our team takes immense pride in delivering a service that consistently exceeds expectations. We are extremely lucky to be surrounded by some of the country's top food producers and we endeavour to create dishes that bring out the best of our local meat, fish and vegetables."

The Gold Medal Hotel Awards have been running for 36 years now and are judged by hospitality and catering industry experts. So this isn't just a random poll on Instagram. These people know their stuff.

If you're planning a trip to Cork anytime soon or fancy a weekend away that revolves entirely around breakfast (no judgement here), this might be your sign. Sometimes the most important meal of the day deserves a bit of award-winning treatment.