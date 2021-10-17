This coq-au-vin recipe is the perfect recipe for date night!

You'll need…

7 strips apple-wood-smoked bacon

6 bone-in chicken thighs

1 bay leaf

100g button mushrooms

2 chopped carrots

3 garlic cloves

3 shallots

1/2tsp dried thyme

100ml chicken broth

2tbsp tomato paste

2tbsp cornstarch

1tsp salt

3 1/2tsp butter

40ml Cognac

60ml red wine

2tbsp water

Turn on your oven to 200C.

In a wide, deep Le Creuset pan, begin to melt your butter over a medium heat.

Chop your bacon into smaller pieces before adding them into the pan and allow them to crisp up before removing them from the pan with a spoon, leaving the grease behind.

Season your chicken thighs with salt and pepper before adding them into the pan. Turn occasionally to ensure both sides are crisped and cooked. Remove them from the pan and set aside.

Next, toss in your chopped carrots and shallots and season with thyme. Cook for 5-7 minutes before pouring in your broth and red wine.

Then add in your minced garlic, tomato paste and bay leaf. Muddle cornstarch and a little water and pour into the mixture to thicken it, stirring all the while.

Add back in your chicken and bacon – ensuring they’re covered in the sauce – and then pop the lid on and place the pot in the oven for 20 minutes.

In a clean pan, cook your sliced mushrooms, season with thyme, pepper and salt and add them into the dish in the oven. Serve with a side of your choice.