This celebrity-made-famous cardigan is back in stock at last

That’s right people — the cardigan made famous by Hollywood’s A-listers is back in stock, after months of being sold-out.

We know our beloved celebrities love their designer pieces, but that’s not to say they don’t appreciate a good bargain too. Over the past few months you might have noticed this comfy but oh-so-stylish cropped cardigan pop up online, as we’ve seen it grace the bodies of some of our beloved celebs.

Jennifer Lopez wore this super cropped cardi with bright workout leggings when she stepped out to go to the gym, while Khloé Kardashian paired it with her classic Good American jeans. Sofia Richie completed her casual yet chic look with basic bike shorts and black sneakers.

Image: Pinterest

It should come as no surprise that this infamous knit is so popular, and not just among the most elite. According to Instyle, the Ivy Cardi from Staple & Hue has been restocked eight times and tends to have a sell-out rate of two weeks. So if you fancy picking up this autumn staple and adding it to your wardrobe, we suggest you move quickly.

Image: Pinterest

While this practical, transitional piece might not be considered much of an expense to our infamous celebs, it could set people like you and me back a fair bit — coming in at $79.95. Definitely not cheap by our standards but certainly one of the more affordable celeb-worn pieces.

The cardigan itself is super cropped, with the hem hitting you just above your waist. The fabric is a soft ribbed material, and is said to be described as a ‘second skin’. The style includes extra long sleeves for lovely coverage, while the neckline is wide, meaning it can be worn off the shoulder if desired. The Ivy Cardi comes in two colours, their popular white and classic black.

Images: stapleandhue.co

If you fancy stealing Khloé's style or if you're itching to dress like J.Lo, then we recommend grabbing it fast, before it sells out…yet again!