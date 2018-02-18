This avocado Easter egg is peak millennial notions – but we’re into it

As millennials, we're expected to tuck into avocados at every meal, incorporate them into our beauty routines and even occasionally drink our lattes from their skins -we're not kidding.

However for those of us who weren't a fan of the flavour of avo, we can now get behind the trend without the savoury flavour.

Waitrose is launching an avocado Easter Egg for this year's chocolate feast – and while it looks exactly, suspiciously like a real fruit, it's actually made of sweet sweet chocolate.

The egg is made of white chocolate, dyed the perfect avocado green with natural food colouring.

The stone of the fruit is made of cocoa-dusted milk chocolate, all wrapped up in a dark chocolate shell.

While we may not have Waitrose in the Republic of Ireland, the egg is available to online shoppers from Tuesday.

We'll be filling our online baskets with both the chocolate and the regular versions.