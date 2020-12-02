This Asian chicken broth will be our midweek saviour this winter

If you're feeling a bit down in the dumps, low on nutrients and feeling the chill in the air, then this Asian chicken broth is the recipe for you.

This simple dish is one I turn to again and again, whenever I'm in need of some good, old comfort food to be ready in mere minutes, which I know is not only good for me, but tastes pretty great too.

The Asian spices pack quite a punch, adding so much flavour to this warming broth which is sure to leave you sufficiently satisfied. Once you try it, it's bound to become a weekly staple. Not forgetting it's a great way of using up leftover chicken and veg from your Sunday roast.

Ingredients:

1 tbsp vegetable or sesame oil

200g stir fry vegetables

100g pak choi

1 chilli, chopped

1 thumb size piece ginger, grated

500ml Chicken stock

140g cooked chicken pieces

2 tbsp soy sauce

Pinch coarse ground black pepper

Method:

In a wok or large non-stick frying pan heat the oil and fry the vegetables, chilli and ginger together.

Add the stock, chicken and soy sauce and stir.

Taste and season with the pepper and some salt if needed.

Cook for about 2-3 minutes then serve.

For a more substantial soup add some noodles at the end and cook according to the instructions less the draining step.