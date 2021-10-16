This apple cinnamon bread is the perfect autumn treat!

You’ll need…

100g caster sugar

1tbsp granulated sugar

50g brown sugar

100g butter

2 eggs

150g flour

1tsp baking powder

2 pinches of salt

3tbsp cinnamon

20ml milk

2 red apples

Heat your oven to 200C.

In a large mixing bowl, pour in your caster sugar and butter and use a whisk to combine them.

Next, whisk your eggs into the mixture one by one.

In a separate mixing bowl, add in your flour, salt, baking powder and 1tbsp cinnamon. Mix to blend them before slowly whisking the dry ingredients into your butter-sugar-egg bowl, adding small amounts of milk as you go. Once mixed, set aside.

Core and chop your red apples into small, bite-size pieces and in a separate bowl, sprinkle your brown sugar and 1 tablespoon of cinnamon over them. Stir to coat them fully.

In a baking dish, pour in half your batter and then add a layer of half your apples. Pour the rest of the batter on top and then add the final layer of apples.

Combine 1 tablespoon of sugar and one tablespoon of cinnamon and scatter it over the top of the mixture.

Cover over with tinfoil and bake for 20 minutes. Remove the tinfoil and bake for a further 5-10 minutes as needed. Serve with vanilla or honeycomb ice cream for an autumnal treat!