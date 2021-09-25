This apple and cinnamon cake is the perfect baked treat to welcome the autumn season!

You’ll need…

2 eggs

200g flour

150g caster sugar

1tsp cinnamon

1 red apple

½tsp vanilla extract

½tsp baking soda

100g melted butter

1tsp brown sugar

1 pinch of salt

Turn on your oven to 200C.

Crack two eggs in a bowl and whisk them together. Pour in your other wet ingredients; that’s your melted butter and vanilla extract. Mix them together.

Next, add in your cinnamon and whisk that into the mixture.

Then, pour in your sugar, flour, baking soda and salt and mix them all together to create your batter.

Line a bread baking tray with parchment paper and pour in your batter so its spread evenly into the bowl.

On a chopping board, cut the core out of your apple and then chop the fruit into small, bitesize pieces. Scatter them over the top of the batter and sprinkle them with brown sugar to create a coating over the top.

Cover the tray in tinfoil and bake for 20 minutes, checking periodically with a knife to see if the batter is cooking through. Once cooked, take off the tinfoil and cook for another 5-7 minutes to create the glazing of the apples and brown sugar over the top.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream!