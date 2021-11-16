This 4-step butter chicken curry recipe is the perfect easy midweek meal!

Sometimes we hit a bit of a midweek slum with our cooking. We start off so motivated and ready to have a super healthy and heart week of meals – and then life happens.

T happens to all of us. The week gets away form us, the cravings hit and we deviate from our meal plan and suddenly we’re in no mood to even touch the stove never mind put together a long and complicated meal.

But this super easy butter chicken curry recipe takes merely four steps to get a delicious, hot and hearty meal! No fuss and no time at all to make!

1/2tsp salt

1/2tsp pepper

1tbsp garam masala

1tbsp chilli powder

1tbsp cumin

3 breasts of chicken

75g butter

1 yellow onion

1tsp fresh grated ginger

2 cloves minced garlic

1tbsp tomato paste

250g heavy cream

Fresh parsley

Natural yoghurt

Heat butter over medium heat in a deep pan and toss in the chopped yellow onion. Once browned, add in your ginger and garlic, stirring to combine.

Add in your chopped chicken breast and stir to cook through before adding in your tomato paste.

Season with your salt, pepper, garam masala, cumin and chilli powder. Stir to coat the chicken.

Turn the heat down to low and add in the heavy cream.

Serve with fluffy white rice, fresh shredded parsley with a swirl of natural yoghurt and enjoy!