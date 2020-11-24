This 25 piece brush gift set will bring a smile to a make-up lovers face

For perfect results, craftsmen and artists need the right tools, so true make-up artists and fans of the latest beauty trends love to get hold of good quality professional make-up brushes. Sometimes pricey, however, the great news for Christmas gift buying is that professional quality make-up brushes are now available from an Irish online retailer, at an affordable price. Rebeluna Cosmetics is an online cosmetic brand based in Ireland, www.rebelunacosmetics.ie, with some of the best professional make-up brush sets available, delivering top quality at an affordable price.

Irish make-up artist, Lauren Cleare launched Rebeluna Cosmetics three years ago and the range has grown steadily, with an extensive collection of brushes now available, as well as fabulous silk and 3D lashes. Make-up enthusiasts are going to love the new range of Christmas Gift Sets priced from €22 to €160 there is something for every price range.

Rebeluna Pro Blending Sponge Duo Pack €22

Two of the bestselling Pro Blending Sponges in a fabulous gift box. A beautifully soft sponge, perfect for creating a flawless airbrushed finish. A hugely versatile product which can be used to apply foundation, concealer, cream and liquid blush, highlight and contour. Use wet or dry to create a perfect finish.

5 Piece Eye Collection €35

Everything you need to create the perfect eye look. This collection is perfect for both natural and dramatic eye looks. An essential collection for any make-up bag.

Set includes:

R20 – The ultimate eye shadow blending brush. Made with the highest quality hair this brush is luxuriously soft and dense to ensure seamless blending.

R21 – This small round top blender is perfect for precision shadow application and blending.

R22 – An essential in any make up bag. This brush lays product onto the lid perfectly, reducing fall out.

R24 – Made from the highest quality hair this pencil brush is all you need for smoking out liner, applying products along the lower lash lined inner corner of the eye lid.

R25 – This angled brush is perfect for filling in the brows. Use to create full defined brows or to draw fine hair strokes to give a more natural brow look. It's also a must have for liner application.

The Perfect Trio €25

The set contains three must have multipurpose brushes.

R04 – This soft fluffy multi-purpose brush has so many uses. Great for applying powder to small sections of the face. Perfect for bronzer application. It's also great for soft contouring, blush and subtle highlight application.

R09 – This round topped kabuki brush has so many great uses from foundation to powder and more. Use to buff foundation seamlessly onto the skin, to apply loose or pressed powder, blush and bronzer. A fantastic multi-purpose brush.

R28 – This brush can do it all. Apply and blend shadows seamlessly into the crease and outer corner of the eye. It can also be used for applying shadow to the lid, brow bone, blending shadows along the lower lash line and smudging liner.

Starry Eyes €39.95

The perfect combination of brushes and lashes to create a stunning eye look.

R29 – This tapered blending brush applies and blends eyeshadow seamlessly. The tapered tip makes it easy to get right into the crease to create definition yet fluffy enough to softly diffuse eye shadows.

R22 – An essential in any make up bag. This brush lays product onto the lid perfectly, reducing fall out.

R23 – Made with the highest quality hair this ultra-soft brush is perfect for use on the upper and lower lid. Use for smudging, adding intensity to your smokey eye and blending out shadows and liners. It will be a must have for every smokey eye.

R25 – This angled brush is perfect for filling in the brows. Use to create full defined brows or to draw fine hair strokes to give a more natural brow look.

R27 – This small soft detail brush has so many uses. Defining the crease, smudging liners, adding depth to the inner and outer corner of the eye, applying pigments and glitters as well as adhesives for holding glitters and pigments in place. The small size allows for precision application.

The Rebel Collection Lash Trio – A collection a three reusable silk lashes. Three fabulous new styles Rebel, Riot and Havoc. Great for make-up artists.

The Wish List €55

This set contains 5 award winning bestselling Rebeluna brushes, the much loved Pro Blending Sponge and award winning Rebeluna x MuMe Brush Cleansing Soap.

R09 – This round topped kabuki brush has so many great uses from foundation to powder and more. Use to buff foundation seamlessly onto the skin, to apply loose or pressed powder, blush and bronzer.

R08 – The domed buffer is great for blending out concealer to give a flawless streak free finish. Also great for blending cream contour and highlight products.

R21 – This small round top blender is perfect for precision shadow application and blending. Made from the highest quality natural hair it's exceptionally soft.

R22 – An essential in any make up bag. This brush lays product onto the lid perfectly, reducing fall out.

R25 – This angled brush is perfect for filling in the brows. Use to create full defined brows or to draw fine hair strokes to give a more natural brow look. It's also a must have for liner application!

Also includes Rebeluna Pro Blending Sponge and Rebeluna x MuMe Brush/Sponge Cleansing Soap

5 Piece Face Collection €60

All your face essentials in one collection. The set includes:

R01 – This dense buffing brush is ideal for use with pressed, loose and mineral powder products. The densely packed hairs will distribute product evenly giving a seamless application and allowing the user to build coverage if desired.

R02 – This densely packed brush is perfect for foundation application. The synthetic hairs are suitable for use with cream, powder and liquid products. The tightly packed hairs ensure a flawless finish.

R03 – This angled multi-purpose brush is great for the application of blush, bronzer and contour products.

R04 – This soft fluffy multi-purpose brush has so many uses. Great for applying powder to small sections of the face. Perfect for bronzer application. It's also great for soft contouring, blush and subtle highlight application.

R05 – The ultimate contouring brush to sculpt and define the face. The synthetic hairs make it perfect for use with cream, powder and liquid products.

21 Piece Brush Collection €139

Contains 21 pieces including brushes, lashes and cosmetic accessories.

The Vault €160

This is the platinum brush collection containing everything you could ever need for any make up application. This set includes all 25 Rebeluna brushes in the range plus 3 brand new, never before launched, secret products exclusive to The Vault. The secret products are hidden inside the box.

Check out the full Rebeluna collection, on www.rebelunacosmetics.ie, and www.trndbty.com plus selected pharmacies and Dunnes Stores nationwide.