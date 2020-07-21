Thirty, flirty and thriving! 13 Going On 30 coming to Netflix next month

Netflix has been missing one of the greatest rom-coms of all time and it is FINALLY landing on the streaming service next month.

13 Going On 30 is coming to Netflix in August and I honestly couldn't be happier.

The 2004 romantic-comedy starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo had us all dreaming of being a grown up when we were teens. Who wouldn't want to live in a lavish apartment, work for a glamorous magazine and have a wardrobe full of shoes. Jenna Rink was living the life we all wanted but no amount of wishing dust made our wish come true.

On her 13th birthday, Jenna Rink makes an unusual wish. After a disastrous celebration, she asks the universe to fast-forward her life to adulthood. "I want to be thirty, flirty and thriving!"

Miraculously, her wish comes true and the 13-year-old Jenna wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman, but being a grown up isn't as easy as she believed it would be and Jenna soon faces hurdle after hurdle in both her personal and professional life.

Watch this movie solely for the Thriller dance scene.

13 Going on 30 lands on Netflix in August.