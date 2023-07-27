Third teenager arrested in connection to assault of US tourist

A second and third teenager have been arrested in connection to the assault of an American tourist in Dublin.

Gardaí have arrested two more male juveniles for ‘an alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997’.

The incident, which has been described by Gardaí as a ‘serious assault’, occurred on Talbot Street, Dublin 1, on Wednesday July 19, 2023.

When the assault was first reported, it was believed a number of people attacked the 57-year-old tourist.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital where he was treated for his injuries. He is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

The two teens that were arrested this morning are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a North Dublin Garda Station.

One teenage boy had already been arrested on July 19 and appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court which was held at the Criminal Courts of Justice on Sunday, July 23.

The juvenile was charged for the alleged offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.