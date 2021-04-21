Thinking of picnic-ing this weekend? Check out our top spots!

After a winter that consisted of sitting indoors, watching TV and doing very little else, we are ready to delve into spring full steam ahead! Now that the 5km rule is no more, the world is our oyster – or at least our county is! With the option to travel within our counties and meeting a friend from another household outdoors, it only can only mean one thing, with all this fine weather on the way – picnics!

Ireland has a lot to offer when choosing your ideal picnic spot and there’s guaranteed to be something for everyone, whether you like to snack by the beach to feel the sea air or you love finding a spot in a quiet park! So, if you are looking for the perfect spot for some al fresco dining, P20 have compiled a list of their 8 favourite picnic spots around Ireland, to help you have a fun, sun-safe outing this weekend!

Castle Harbour, Portumna, Co. Galway

(Afloat.ie)

A magnificent location on the shores of Lough Derg on the River Shannon, it is full of grassy areas, picnic benches and beautiful gardens! Make this a day trip and explore the grounds before lunch and check out the playground if you are accompanied by little ones!

Powerscourt Estate & Gardens, Co. Wicklow

(Powerscourt.com)

Powerscourt boasts 47 acres of gardens and you’ll notice benches and gazebos and a variety of flora and fauna across the expansive grounds. You can bring your own snacks and nibbles, or you can grab delicious take away food and coffee from the Avoca Outdoor Hatch on the grounds.

Lough Key, Co. Roscommon

(Kilronan castle)

Lough Key is a wonderful place if you want to get your adventure on along with your picnic! There are plenty of picnic tables throughout the Lough Key Forest and lot of nature and walks around for you to explore.

Stephenstown Pond, Co. Louth

(Visit Louth)

Stephenstown Pond is a unique nature park with lakeside walkways, woodlands, and a wide array of wildlife. The facility provides an ideal family day out where you can enjoy a picnic, feed the ducks and other wildlife.

Howth Summit, Co. Dublin

(Irish Times)

If you’re looking for scenic views by the sea this is the spot for you! Enjoy a cliff walk around the magnificent Howth Peninsula before stopping at a spot of your choosing to enjoy a picnic accompanied by stunning panoramic views.

Regional Park Ballincollig, Co. Cork

(Yay Cork)

The Regional Park Ballincollig is located on the South bank of the River Lee and has several playing pitches, a skate park, river walks, woodland trails and paved walkways as well as being a National Monument status site. Most importantly, it has numerous wonderful picnic areas for you to enjoy! Everything you could ask for!

Ards Forest Park, Co. Donegal

(Discover Ireland)

Found on the sheltered western shore of Sheephaven Bay, Ards Forest Park offers a peaceful retreat for the whole family. You can work up your appetite and go for one of the amazing hikes in the park which can lead you from a sandy beach to gorgeous woodland! You will be spoilt for choice when settling down for your picnic!

Inch Beach, Co. Kerry

(The Dingle Peninsula)

If it’s a sea view that you are looking for when settling down to have your picnic, then Inch Beach is the ideal spot! Inch Beach lies on Daingean Bay on the Dingle Peninsula, so set up camp in the sand and watch the waves come in as you have your lunch!

Once you choose the best picnic spot near you don’t forget to pack all your picnic essentials! Gather your favourite lunch and nibbles, bring your sunnies and don’t forget your SPF!

It is essential to ensure you are staying sun safe all year round by applying P20 at least 15 minutes before going outdoors, rain or shine. The unique formulation protects against both UVA and UVB rays, providing broad-spectrum sun protection. UVB is responsible for causing the majority of sunburns, while UVA rays can cause premature ageing of your skin in the form of wrinkles and age spots. If you want to prevent damages to your skin and signs of ageing, it´s a good idea to choose a sunscreen with high UVA protection. Both the SPF 20 and SPF 30 Continuous Sprays have a significant higher level of UVA protection than required.

With sunscreen that works for you and for your kids, the P20 range is unmatched, with SPF ratings from 15 all the way up to 50+. It’s available in leading pharmacies and stockists nationwide.