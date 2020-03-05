Things I Learned From Falling: The must-read true story of 2020

Is anyone else’s reading list growing by the day? My bookshelf is bound to collapse one of these days, but there are just so many incredible books out at the moment.

One that soared right to the top of my list is Things I Learned From Falling by Claire Nelson. Her book is based on a true story that is utterly gripping and beautifully honest. It is the one book you just have to pick up this weekend. There’s no doubt that you’ll be completely wrapped up in Claire’s surreal story.

In Things I Learned From Falling, Claire tells her incredible story of courage determination and survival against the odds.

Claire was in her thirties and was beginning to burn out- her hectic London life of work and social activity and striving to do more and do better in the big city was frenetic and stressful. Although she was surrounded by people all of the time, she felt increasingly lonely.

When the anxiety she felt finally brought her to breaking point, Claire decided to take some time off and travelled to Joshua Tree Park in California to hike and clear her head. What happened next was something she could never have anticipated.

While hiking, Claire fell 25 feet, gravely injuring herself and she lay alone in the desert- mistakenly miles off any trail, without a cell phone signal, fighting for her life. She lay in the elements for four days until she was miraculously found- her rescuers had not expected to find her alive.

In Things I Learned From Falling, Claire shares her story of what it taught her about loneliness, anxiety and transformation and how to survive it all.

