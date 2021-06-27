These savoury cheesy cheddar bites are the holy grail of snacks

These cheesy cheddar bites are the perfect snack to ward off the Sunday scaries! Savoury, buttery cheesy goodness, they're great to batch make on a Sunday night o snack on all week! You're getting organised and treating yo'self – win win!

You'll need…

350g flour

1tsp baking powder

30g sugar

2tbsp garlic powder

1tsp salt

100ml melted butter

50ml milk

200g grated cheddar cheese

For glaze:

50ml melted butter

½tsp parsley

Salt

Preheat your oven on to 200C.

Add all your dry ingredients into a large bowl – that’s your flour, baking powder, sugar, garlic powder and salt. Whisk them together to fully combine.

Next, melt your butter and pour it in on top of the dry ingredients, followed by the milk. Stir to combine into a dough.

Pour your cheese over the dough and mix it into the mixture.

Line a baking tray with baking paper and using a scoop, place little balls of the mixture evenly spaced on the tray.

Bake for 20-25 minutes and prepare your butter glaze while they cook.

Melt butter in a small bowl and add in dried parsley and a pinch of salt.

Remove cheddar bites from the oven and brush with butter-parsley glaze and serve!

(The Food Charlatan)