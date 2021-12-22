These pimped out Brussel sprouts with bacon will be the star of your Christmas dinner!

Tired of slaving over all the trimmings of the Christmas dinner only for the turkey and ham to get all the attention? Well never fear, because right here, we have a recipe that is going to totally steal the show!

The humble Brussels sprout, the least favourite item on the dinner plate, the most often-left behind for the rubbish bin – well no more! With these sweet and salty bacon-glaze sprouts, your Christmas crew will be asking for seconds!

You’ll need…

250g Brussel sprouts

Olive oil

Pepper

Salt

1 clove garlic

100g bacon lardons

3tbsp honey

3tbsp Dijon mustard

Turn on your oven to 170 C.

Wash and peel the first 2-3 layers of your Brussel sprouts. Place them in a large bowl.

Season with oil, salt, pepper and one minced garlic clove. Toss to coat them.

Lay out baking paper on a baking tray and spread out your Brussel sprouts. Sprinkle bacon lardons amongst them and place in the oven for 25-30 minutes, checking regularly to ensure they aren’t burning.

While they’re in the oven, make your honey-Dijon glaze by combining the two in a small bowl with a fork.

Take the Brussel sprouts out of the oven and pour the glaze on top of them. Brush it over the sprouts to coat evenly and roast for a further 10 minutes. Remove and serve!