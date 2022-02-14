These parmesan smashed pesto potatoes are the side dish you’ve been dreaming of

Though the meat or the main of nay dish may usually get all the attention, trust us when we say that it will not be the case with these unbelievable smashed pesto potatoes. The side will steal the show, no matter what you pair these with!

Full of flavour with the dash of lemon and cheesy parmesan, these sea salt smashed potatoes are the crispy treat you need to spice up any meal!

You'll need…

450g baby potatoes

1/2 lemon

1tbsp olive oil

2tbsp fresh basil pesto

Fresh parsley

Coarse ground sea salt

Fresh cracked black pepper

2tbsp freshly grated parmesan cheese

Boil water in a saucepan. Add in your baby potatoes and boil them for 15 minutes.

Preheat your oven to 200C.

Pour olive oil into a baking tray and put it in the oven to heat up for 4-5 minutes.

Carefully put your baby potatoes onto the tray and the oil should sizzle. Season with salt and pepper.

Roast in the oven for 15 minutes. Then remove and using a glass with a thick base, smash the potatoes so that they split out of their skin.

Pour pesto over the potatoes, along with a squeeze of lemon and parmesan cheese. Toss and roast for another 10-15 minutes until crispy and golden.

Serve with a sprinkle of fresh parsley!

(Something Nutritious)