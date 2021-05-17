These original, bold & modern art prints will brighten your home

The luscious giclée art prints from Propellerprints — the vision of Australian-born designer Alex Jefferson who has lived in Dublin since 2000 but grew up in Sydney — are all about bold and simple designs, streamlined shapes and strong colour combinations with clean lines, and a sunny, retro feel.

Like many Australian kids, Alex had a childhood spent outdoors, playing sport, roaming around the neighbourhood and nearby bushland with friends and her older brothers. “My love for the colours, aromas and unique nature of Australian flora has always been a strong influence on my design,” says Alex. “The grey-green of eucalyptus leaves, bright green ferns unfolding in the rain-soaked bushland, the golden yellow sundrop of wattle flowers, the rich reds of waratahs, bottle-brush and the calm creaminess of flannel flowers are all evocative for me. They’re probably all curious, unknown images for anyone with a European base, but they sing to me.”

This flora and their bold colours and intriguing forms are the basis for Alex’s stylish abstract contemporary images, like her new print inspired by the native Australian wattle with its distinctive golden flower orbs — a dark, elegant print ideal for that space on the living room wall that's been crying out for some modern, Irish-designed graphic art.

Working from home in a room with no view? Need to perk up a blank wall or gloomy corner? Looking to inject some contemporary graphic style into any space? The vibrant colours and lush patterns of Propellerprints new giclée prints are available in multiple sizes and are just the ticket for sparking some happiness and adding a splash of panache to any room.

Alex also creates gorgeous personalised Propellerprints birth and name prints — beautiful high quality giclée prints featuring sweet foxes, bears on Vespas or gardens of flowers, perfect for a child’s room or for commemorating special occasions. Celebrate the arrival of a new baby with a beautiful personalised print with a contemporary design that will look fabulous in any child’s room, a delightful memento for a new parent to mark the special arrival — perfect as a gift.

The art prints are available as A5 mini-prints which are perfect as a simple gift, and the A4 and A3 prints will add a wow factor to any room. These are high quality giclée prints with rich and vibrant colours that are printed to order and posted to you, protectively packaged in either a hard-backed envelope or a mailing tube, depending on size.

Her ambitions extend to developing the Propellerprints homewares range further, with dinner plates, textiles and towels in the pipeline, but in the meantime, “I've really enjoyed doing the personalised birth prints for babies and children,” says designer Alex Jefferson. “Creating something like that which can last a lifetime for new parents is a very happy process. I'm really pleased with the quality and the response to these so, along with my art prints and the #positivepostcards, that's definitely another area of my work that I'd like to progress too.”

The art prints, starting at €15, and personalised birth prints, from €28, are currently available through Alex’s website on https://www. propellerprints.com/