These no-bake banana bites are to die for!

There are few things in life that are more relaxing than baking on a Saturday morning. You've nowhere to be til after lunch, the sun is streaming in through the windows, and the whole day lies ahead of you. There's just something so therapeutic about methodically following along with each step and getting a delicious treat at the end!

And these no-bake gluten-free super easy banana bites don't even need to be baked, so they're the perfect, super simple Saturday recipe. Filled with sweet date 'caramel' and coated in delicious chocolate and peanuts, it's the perfect snack to satisfy your sweet tooth's cravings!

You'll need…

2 ripe bananas, ripe

10 dates

50g crushed peanuts

50g peanut butter

200g dark chocolate chips

200ml boiled water

Place pitted dates in a bowl and pour boiling water over them. Leave for 20 minutes.

Remove dates from the water and place them into a blender.

Spoon two tablespoons of the leftover boiled dates water in the blender and blend until thick and smooth.

Chop your peeled banana into one-inch segments.

Lay out a sheet of baking parchment onto a baking tray and spread out your chopped banana pieces on it.

Spoon a small dollop of peanut butter on top of each banana piece.

On top of the peanut butter, place a teaspoon of blended dates and freeze for 1-2 hours.

Once frozen, boil a pan of water over a medium heat. Place a bowl over the top of the pan and place your chocolate chips into the bowl and stir til melted.

Using a fork, dip your banana-peanut-date piece into the melted chocolate to coat it and place back onto the parchment paper tray. Top with crushed peanuts and freeze for another hour before enjoying!