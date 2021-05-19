Midweek Bake: Scrumptious Lemon & Strawberry Viennese Whirls

If you have a serious craving for a midweek treat, then this is just the recipe for the occasion!

These Lemon and Strawberry Viennese Whirls are such a delight and pair beautifully with that mid-morning mug of tea, that early afternoon cup of coffee, as an after dinner sweet treat or any time really!

Made completely from store cupboard staples, this simple recipe is our go-to whenever we’re in a pinch.

Serves: 12

Prep Time: 40 mins

Cook Time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

For the biscuits:

200g unsalted butter, softened

50g icing sugar

200g plain flour

40g cornflour

Finely grated zest 1 lemon

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 tbsp whole milk

For the filling:

150g unsalted butter, softened

150g icing sugar

Juice 1 lemon

100g Strawberry Jam

Icing sugar to dust

Method:

Heat the oven to 190°C/170°C fan/ gas 5. Line 2 large baking sheets with baking paper.

Using an electric mixer, beat the butter, icing sugar, plain flour, cornflour, lemon zest, vanilla extract and milk in a large mixing bowl until smooth and creamy.

Spoon into a piping bag fitted with a star nozzle, then pipe 24 circular swirls, roughly 5cm in diameter, onto the lined sheets, leaving the same size gap between each biscuit. Chill for 15 minutes or up to 2 hours.

Bake in the oven for 16-20 minutes until pale golden. Remove from the oven and leave on the sheets for 5 minutes before carefully transferring the whirls to a cooling rack to cool.

Meanwhile, make the filling. Using an electric mixer, beat the butter, icing sugar and lemon juice in a large mixing bowl. Transfer to a piping bag.

When the biscuits have cooled, carefully pipe a little icing on the flat side of 12 of the biscuits. Spoon a little jam on top, then top with another biscuit. Keep refrigerated until serving.