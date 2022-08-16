These iconic female TV characters will make you feel empowered

Are you feeling a bit ‘meh’ at the moment?

From time to time, our confidence levels can drop so low that it almost seems impossible to recover them. Oftentimes, we have so much going on in our lives that it can be difficult to find a moment to re-energise ourselves.

Fortunately, these incredible female TV characters will always be on hand to give you a pep talk and a confidence boost, whenever you need it! If you’re not feeling yourself at the minute, here are some characters that you should spend a little time with to help you feel more like a queen again:

1. Lorelai Gilmore – Gilmore Girls

There are many great female characters in Gilmore Girls (hence the title), but Lorelai has got to be the most empowering one of all. Despite her parents disowning her at the age of 16, Lorelai manages to turn everything around and she ends up making an amazing life for herself and for her daughter, Rory. Throughout the series, she retains an assertive sense of self, along with a brilliant sense of humour. Lorelai is a wonderful mother to Rory and a successful businesswoman. She is never afraid to stand up for herself, but will also do anything she can to help out the people of Stars Hollow. If you need a new role model in your life, Lorelai Gilmore is there for you!

2. Rebecca Welton and Keeley Jones – Ted Lasso

In Ted Lasso, you get two inspiring women for the price of one! Football club owner Rebecca Welton and PR consultant Keeley Jones are the ultimate best friend duo. Although they get off to a rocky start, they quickly become best friends and each other's number one hype woman. Keeley and Rebecca are the perfect example of empowering women. They are both successful businesswomen who consistently strive to achieve their goals. What is even more heartwarming is that the women who play Rebecca and Keeley (Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple) are also BFFs in real life! Their bond – both on-screen and off-screen – is truly inspiring.

Credit: Juno Temple Instagram

3. Leslie Knope – Parks and Recreation

Leslie Knope is by far one of the most confident characters on television. Not only is she incredibly funny and likeable, but she is also extremely hardworking. Her passion for local government is inspiring, and she is always there for her friends. Whether it be hosting fun community events, fighting for the underdog or simply listening to people’s problems, Leslie always strives to make Pawnee a better place. Even when her hometown moves against her, she still continues to focus on the task at hand. Although some people (including her co-worker, Ron) find her overenthusiastic, Leslie never lets any negativity affect her sense of confidence. In the words of Leslie herself, “One person’s annoying is another person’s inspiring and heroic.”

4. Lydia, Penelope and Elena Alvarez – One Day At A Time

The Alvarez family is filled with uplifting women. The grandmother, Lydia (played by Hollywood icon Rita Moreno) is a feisty character for a woman in her 70s. She wears red lipstick daily, is devoted to her many pairs of heels, and never misses an opportunity to break out into dance. Lydia’s daughter, Penelope, has a wicked sense of humour and will go to any lengths to help her kids. Although she usually is a pro at balancing her work, studies and motherly duties, Penelope is also never afraid to admit when she is struggling. Her daughter, Elena, is a young and openly queer woman, who is almost always attending a protest to fight for various human rights. Elena is very self-confident, intelligent, and is able to hold her own when she faces issues with her father. The Alvarez women are the ideal group to lift your confidence!

5. Kate Fleming – Line of Duty

In amongst all of the police corruption, lies and murder, Kate Fleming has consistently provided us with some empowering female moments since Line of Duty first aired in 2012. In a cast that is predominantly male, Vicky McClure’s DI Fleming shines as a takes-no-nonsense, badass detective who will always get to the truth, no matter the personal cost. She also never hesitates to call her partner Steve out on his mistakes, or fight for her rights to a promotion. Whether it be her iconic chase on the side of a lorry at the end of series 3, or her effortless handbrake turn during a car chase in series 6, Kate is never afraid to be in the middle of the action. She is the heroine we all need to channel!

So, in the future, when you need a little pick-me-up, turn your attention to these iconic women, and hopefully they will remind you that you’re a capable queen. You’ve got this!