These ham and cheese quesadillas are the perfect satisfying lunch idea!

Ham and cheese quesadillas with tomato salsa and avocado mash

Now that we’re all spending our days at home, each afternoon we’re faced with the same problem again and again — what to have for lunch?

Since we've all been working from home, that means no more popping out to grab a sandwich, or treating yourself to a coffee and cake at your local café. Instead, we’ve all been forced to become acquainted with our kitchens, whether we like it or not.

To make things that little bit easier for you, we’ve put together our favourite lunch-time recipe – this delicious cheesy and meaty quesadilla recipe that's packed with delicious, succulent Irish ham and the perfect amount fo cheesiness! Fill up with a portion of tasty and versatile protein that will take you through to your next meal and also amp up your lunchtime game!

Time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

You'll need…

2 packets of sliced cooked ham, approx. 200g, chopped

4 large multispeed tortillas or 8 medium

100g cheddar cheese, grated

100g Mozzarella, roughly torn

4 scallions or a bunch of chives, finely sliced

1tbsp olive oil

Salsa

250g tomatoes, diced

1 red chilli, finely chopped

½ red onion, peeled and finely diced

2-3tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

Juice of 1 lime

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1tbsp olive oil

Avocado Mash

2 avocados, peeled and chopped

Juice of ½ a lime

¼tsp chilli flakes

1tbsp coriander leaves, chopped

Place the cheese, ham and scallions/chives in a bowl and mix well.

Brush a little oil over a large frying pan and place on a medium heat. Lay a tortilla on the pan then spread some of the cheese and ham mixture over one half of the tortilla. Fold the other half of the tortilla over the mixture to make a semi-circle.

Cook for a couple of minutes. When the cheese is beginning to melt turn the quesadilla over to cook the other side. When the cheese is oozing remove the quesadilla from the pan and keep it warm while you cook the rest of the quesadillas.

To make the salsa: Combine all the ingredients in a small bowl. Taste and season.

To make the avocado mash: Mash the avocados with the lime juice, chilli flakes coriander leaves and season with salt and pepper.

Cut the tortillas in wedges and serve warm with the salsa and avocado.