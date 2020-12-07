These hair care gifts will be perfect for under the tree

Even though this year’s Christmas is looking like it’s going to be a little different, there’s no reason we shouldn’t make the most of these chances to dress up! The going out clothes and make-up we haven’t gotten to wear for months will all be on show, so why shouldn’t our hair look fab too?

The winter months can be tough on hair with hats and humidity and air heaters in the mad Christmas down-town crush. Give your hair – or someone else’s! – a little TLC this Christmas and browse this list of gorgeous products for ideas. Break out the crimpers, the stylers and volumisers, because we deserve it!

InStyler ‘Cerasilk Wand’ (RRP €99.00)

Leading the way in hair innovation, our InStyler Cerasilk Wand will be the healthiest curling wand they’ll ever use.

Back by popular demand, last year's sell out Cerasilk Wand is expanding the kinder to hair, hair tools that don’t compromise on speed or finish. Create dreamy looks knowing hair is also being protected and cared for.

Designed using Cerasilk technology, the wand features a woven ceramic material that eliminates direct contact between your hair and the wand. This unique technology acts as a built-in heat protector to defend against damage with every twist of hair.

The Cerasilk Wand also has a unique and handy feature – it’s innovative cool touch grip tip. Featuring silicone bristles that gently grasp the hair to allow you hands-free wrapping and the ability to secure the hair to ensure the perfect style. This patented, clip-free design also prevents breakage and creases in the hair.

Consider styling tools an investment – they’re frequently used and play a major role in both the look and the health of your hair. A great idea for the hair health conscious gal this year.

Maui Moisture Revive & Hydrate Shea Butter Conditioner 385ml (RRP €9.99)

The next big thing in haircare, Maui Moisture takes out the bad to leave more room for the good.

Your hair will love our Revive & Hydrate + Shea Butter collection for softening & intense hydration. What makes Maui Moisture Special? Unlike most shampoos which start with deionized, chemically treated water as the main ingredient, Maui Moisture starts with a unique blend of 100% Pure Aloe Vera Juice as the first ingredient, followed by Coconut Water.

Easilocks ‘Brush This Way’ Copper Barrel Brush Christmas Set (RRP €78.61)

Easilocks Copper Barrel Brushes are the perfect tool for teasing out tangles and taming any fly aways. Their brushes combine the latest patented technology with anti-static nylon and 100% boar hair bristles to give you an experience like no other.

With 75% more effective heat retention, you can achieve the same style with far less intense heat. The combination bristle design makes for superior grip and control meaning you can create a range of looks, from big, bouncy, blow dry curls to something more defined.

These brushes are the perfect match for both natural hair and extensions, making it a perfect gift for any pal on your Christmas list!

LanaiBLO Dryer (from RRP €99.99)

The LanaiBLO Dryer is the Rolls Royce of dryers – once you’ve tried it, you’ll never use anything else. It’s fast – like really fast to dry your hari. It has 2400 watts which is a high-power hair dryer putting professional power in the hands of the everyday user giving you a fast-drying experience. This is especially beneficial for anyone wearing hair extensions!

Ionic Technology gives an anti-static effect. The added benefit of this is that the cuticle of your hair becomes smooth, giving you an exquisite smooth and shiny finish.

Available in black, white, pink, chrome and rose gold and it can be personalised with the recipient’s name too.

Great Lengths ‘Luxury Christmas Stocking’ (RRP €28.50)

Great Lengths, the world leader in premium hair extensions, is giving the gift of great hair this Christmas in the Great Lengths Luxury Christmas Stocking.

Christmas is a busy time of year and between the long evenings and cold weather, it’s the perfect time to give hair a treat. The Great Lengths Luxury Christmas Stocking is the perfect gift for a haircare lover or a gift from you to you.

Packed with everything you need to keep your hair looking great, each vintage style seasonal stocking contains the new Great Lengths Christmas Trio Gift Set which includes the Great Lengths Structure Shampoo plus two newly launched aftercare must haves, the Great Lengths Leave-in conditioner and Great Lengths Heat & Care Spray. Perfect your favourite Christmas ready hair styles with the Great Lengths Dressing Out Brush and for up dos you’ll be glad to receive the Great Lengths Popbands too!

Gift them a gorgeous luxury this Christmas, with this glam stocking gift.

Shea Moisture Raw Shea Butter Deep Treatment Masque (RRP €11.33)

This intensive treatment masque deeply moisturizes and repairs dry, damaged or over-processed hair. The intensive treatment masque deeply moisturizes and repairs dry, damaged or over-processed hair. Key Ingredients include certified organic shea butter, argan oil and sea kelp

Revamp ‘Progloss Deepform Ceramic Hot Straightening Brush’ (RRP €80.66)

Transform your hair with just a few quick strokes with the Revamp Progloss Deepform Ceramic Straightening Brush. The deep detangling and straightening bristles allow for large sections of hair to be styled with complete ease. You can create silky smooth, frizz-free hairstyles in no time at all, with a combination of ionic and ceramic technology within the brush. Featuring adjustable temperature settings ranging from 130C to 210C.

DeepForm bristles for super-fast flawless styling – deeper detangling and straightening bristles to style larger sections at one time with less hair damage.

Progloss features super smooth oils Keratin, Argan and Coconut infused ceramic bristles and plates for ultimate smoothness.

This time saver will bring a smile to any hair styling addict this year!

Joico ‘K-Pak Colour Therapy Shampoo & Lusterlock Treatment Gift Set’ (RRP €36.00)

The perfect balm for damaged, colour treated hair, this stocking filler contains a gentle cleansing shampoo paired with a treatment that revitalises dull, dry hair.

The winter months can be tough on our hair, especially if it’s dyed. But this set with the Joico K-Pak Color Therapy Shampoo and Joico K-Pak Color Therapy Luster Lock is here to save your hair from freaking out this Christmas season. Right on time for party season, give their hair a little love this Christmas.

Remington ‘Curl & Straight Confidence Airstyler’ (RRP €59.99)

The Curl & Straight Confidence Rotating Hot Air Styler includes a range of attachments, that have been expertly designed for easy curling and smoothing whilst you dry.

It comes with a drying concentrator, a 30mm Hot Air Tong, a 40mm Hot Air Soft Bristle Brush and a Paddle Brush Attachment so you can confidently create loose curls, bouncy shape and smooth styles with less frizz for this party season.

Botanical Repair ‘Cherry Almond Hair and Body Softening Trio’ (RRP €40.00)

Soften, nourish, and entice with 100% naturally derived sweet floral aroma in this natural gift set this Christmas.

The set includes Cherry Almond Softening Shampoo, Cherry Almond Softening Conditioner and Cherry Almond Body Lotion for the complete pampering experience this holidays season. Let them look after their hair, naturally, this Christmas.

Eleven Australia ‘Straightening Iron’ (RRP €76.00)

The ELEVEN Australia Flat Iron is the perfect styling tool for creating sleek straight hair, effortless waves or polished curls.

With our Rapid-Heat Technology this tool can create a sleek and stunning look in seconds. Featuring thin ceramic plates, six temperature levels, universal voltage and a 30-minute sleep mode for safety; the ELEVEN Australia Flat Iron is your styling go-to and the perfect travel partner.

Kératase ‘Blond Absolu’ (RRP €79.10)

Give the gift of beautiful hair this Christmas with Kérastase bestseller luxury coffrets!This Christmas, kérastase launches a luxurious range of ultra-personalised coffrets, for pure hair indulgence.

Blond Absolu – for bright, hydrated, glowing hair the ultimate gift to revitalise blonde locks, neutralise brassiness, deeply hydrate and restore lost lustre. With bain ultra-violet, cicaflash fondant & cicaplasme leave-in.

Tangle Teezer ‘Limited Edition Original Detangler in Iris Sparkle’ (RRP €15.00)

The new 2020 Christmas collection is a winning combo of iris sweetened with a sprinkle of sparkle!

The Original is the multi-award winning hairbrush that can be used on wet and dry hair. The patented two-tiered teeth detangle quickly and easily with no tugging or pulling. The long teeth detangle, and the shorter teeth smooth the hair cuticle.

The results are healthier looking hair with increased shine, a great stocking filler for the hair-savvy this Christmas.

Kevin Murphy’s ‘2020 Holiday Collection Shine Bright’ (RRP €50.00)

Including HYDRATE-ME.WASH, HYDRATE-ME.RINSE and YOUNG.AGAIN, this set is covering all your bases.

Are they wishing for lustrous locks this festive Season? ‘Tis the season to Shine Bright. The Shine Bright trio of HYDRATE-ME.WASH, HYDRATE-ME.RINSE, and YOUNG.AGAIN will help them battle the effects of winter weather and make their locks look hydrated this season.

A powerful dose of hydration mixed with a boost of deep conditioning will have their hair feeling nourished, moisturized and healthy to top off their Holiday wish list.

Dr Hauschka ‘Hair Care Collection Set (RRP €29.95)

The new Dr. Hauschka Shampoo is for all hair types and new nourishing Conditioner leaves hair feeling light and manageable with a soft scent of vanilla. These new products, along with their highly effective Hair Oil and Hair Tonic, complete this exclusive hair care set.

It includes the Dr Haschka Shampoo that gently cleanses and nourishes hair & scalp. Its clear formulation is for all hair types including coloured hair. The new Conditioner brings shine and softness for every hair type A nourishing creamy formulation leaves hair light and manageable. The Hair Tonic fortifies and invigorates adding natural shine, volume and manageability to all hair conditions. It strengthens hair as it calms and balances an excessively dry or oily scalp.

Grow Gorgeous Haircare ‘The Gift of Gorgeous Hair’ (RRP €60.00)

Discover the star line-up of the scalp health brands most iconic products promoting thick, voluptuous, glossy hair, decadent scents and blissful moments of indulgence, all housed in a sleek box limited edition box with shimmering rose gold accents. This lavish treat is the perfect present for those craving lustrous strands with plumped up volume for the festive season and beyond.

The Gift of Gorgeous Hair includes minis of the bestselling Intense Thickening Shampoo, Conditioner and Hair Thickening Mask, with a full-sized Hair Growth Serum Intense and a bonus mini of the Volume Root Stimulating Primer. Shine bright this Christmas with this gorgeous gift set.

Restore L’Oréal ‘Professionnel Serie Expert Pro Longer Discovery Kit’ (RRP €15.00)

The gift that will give them thickened hair, volume and reduce their breakage, this is the ideal present for maintaining healthy long hair.

Containing the Pro Longer Shampoo and Hair Mask, this is perfect stocking filler or treat for yourself. The Serie Expert Pro Longer range is ideal for those with long thick hair and split ends. Pro Longer shampoo works to thicken and volumise as it plumps the hair from the inside, to make it look visibly thicker. Working to reduce breakage and split ends by 32%, and used alongside the Pro Longer mask, this range works to preserve the quality of long hair to ensure resilience and gloss.

The Stylist Collection ‘Easi Base’ (RRP €38.94)

For those who are sick of taking up half their bedroom with mismatched and outdated styling tools in a tangle of wires, Easilocks have solved the problem with The Easi Base, THIS Christmas!

The Easi Base affords infinite styling options in one handy, adaptable tool. The multi-purpose hot tool has 6 interchangeable styling head options available which attach and lock to the one base unit with one power cord and one plug socket. The 360-degree swiveling power cord allows for added control, comfort and convenience. With added temperature control and digital display on the The Easi Smooth, the Easi Waver, Easi Waver XXL and the Easi Base, you can set all of the tools to the heat setting that best suits your hair and styling requirements.

Redken ‘Extreme Gift Set’ (RRP €46.50)

A luxurious hair strengthening shampoo and conditioner that cleanses, strengthens and fortifies weakened areas. This set restores and repairs hair while protecting hair's natural shine to keep them glowing this Christmas.

A smart, targeted delivery system, the RCT Protein Complex, treats hair from the root to the core to the tip, giving all 3 levels the custom nourishment, they need, especially in the winter season.

Revlon Salon ‘One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer’ (€69.99)

The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer is a designed Hot Air Brush to deliver gorgeous volume and brilliant shine in a single step.

The unique oval brush design smooth hair while the rounded edges quickly create volume at the root and beautifully full-bodied curls at the ends in a single pass, for salon blowouts at home.

Aveda Botanical Repair Strengthening Hair Trio (RRP €40.00)

Repair and strengthen hair with the power of plants! This set contains Botanical Repair Strengthening Shampoo, Botanical Repair Strengthening Conditioner and Botanical Repair Strengthening Leave-In Treatment to naturally create a stunning, sleek shine this Christmas season.

Olaplex Bundle: No. 3, No. 6 and No. 7 (RRP €67.95)

Treat their hair to a little TLC with the Olaplex No. 3, No. 6 and No. 7 Trio. This restorative trio features a hair perfector treatment, a bond smoother styling treatment and a nourishing oil to leave your hair feeling instantly smoother, while helping to repair structural damage caused by thermal and chemical styling. Include is Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector, Olaplex No.6 Bond Smoother and Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil.

Kevin Murphy Wave Clip (RRP €48.00)

No need for hot irons or tongs that can damage hair, the Kevin Murphy Wave Clip sets the perfect wave. It is a multipurpose tool that smoothes frizz and flyways on naturally curly hair, enhancing waves to make them smoother. This clip can also create glamorous smooth waves on straight hair by adding soft flowing movement. These are an easy to use design unique to Kevin Murphy.

Whether hair is curly or straight, simply clip onto sections of hair after applying some holding product such as Anti Gravity or Body Builder. Dry with your hair dryer on high heat but low blow. Finish up the blow dry with cold air to set the hair. Remove the Wave Clips and style fir a glamourous look this season.

Paul Mitchell ‘Express Ion Round’ (RRP €26.00)

Helps to minimize fly-aways and creates a sleek, frizz-free finish, with its aluminum barrel that heats up during blow-drying to help shape your style.

Express Ion Complex molded into the bristles and barrel helps hair dry faster and creates static-free styles

Uniquely shaped corkscrew bristles provide a smoother finish and actively speeds up drying time, to look good in a flash, this Christmas.

Easi Smooth Bundle (RRP €117.92)

A true staple for your styling kit, the Easi Smooth hair straightener is designed for an instant transformation. With extra-wide plates for speedy styling, prolonged heat retention for quality results on a lower temperature and negative ion technology to prevent frizzing, these babies are a must-have. The set also includes Rose Gold Heat Protection Oil contains a blend of essential oils that offer the ultimate nourishment and protection against damage and an Easilocks paddle brush which is perfect for taming any fly-aways, the anti-static nylon bristles prevent frizz for sleek, shiny results after every single use.

BaByliss ‘Deep Waves Waver’ (RRP €60.49)

BaByliss Deep Wave Styler delivers defined, luxurious deep waves. Super-fast heat up Ceramic crimping plates for a long-lasting hold. Simply press the hair between the barrels and waving plate to create large soft waves with volume.

Tourmaline-Ceramic crimping plates super-fast heat up for quick results and smooth styling. With three temperature settings and a 30 second heat-up time this product comes with a heat-proof pouch.

For a trendy look this Christmas, this is the tool they need.

Luna by Lisa Jordan Hair Care Trio (RRP €25.00)

Are they wishing for luscious locks this winter?

The Hair Care Trio contains 3 of the best-selling products to help them maintain their hair for the festive season using sulfate and paraben free products. The set contains the Repairing Shampoo, the Reconstructing shampoo for dry and damaged hair and the Repairing Conditioner. With the shine enhancing amino acids, hair will appear and feel softer and stronger. Sulphate and paraben free.

Working together to strengthen and repair dry, damaged and brittle colour treated hair. Sulphate and paraben free.

Hot Tools Ireland ‘Black Gold Volumizer Set’ (RRP €150.00)

Hot Tools Ireland has added a new product to its hair tool range just in time for the festive season. The new Black Gold Volumizer has the power of a dryer combined with the versatility of a styler, designed to deliver perfect results in a fraction of the time it takes for a traditional blow dry for any type and length of hair.

The set includes the original Black Gold Volumizer along with two different sized heads to achieve full versatility in styling with ultimate control and precision, and a limited-edition travel bag. Use the classic 71mm head for epic volume or the smaller 61mm head for shorter hair and soft movement to really turn heads this festive season!