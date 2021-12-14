These gluten-free and vegan gingerbread cookies are the perfect foodie treat!
The Christmas holidays are some of our favourite times of year – full of fun, friends, family 0 and food.
And that can make it a little pressurising for all vegans and gluten-free eaters. It’s such a food-focused time that we want to have options there to help us feel the festive cheer, but also have food we can actually eat!
Which makes these gluten-free and vegan gingerbread cookies the best Christmas recipe we’ve come across yet! Bring them along to your next Christmas party or keep them at the house for when you’re craving a little Christmas cheer with your coffee!
1tsp ground ginger
1 flax egg
1tbsp almond milk
3tbsp maple syrup
2tbsp molasses
250g almond flour
¼tsp baking soda
½tsp cinnamon
50g coconut flour
¼tsp ground nutmeg
100g powdered sugar
50g quinoa flour
¼tsp sea salt
100g tapioca starch
1tsp vanilla extract
1tbsp olive oil
Firstly, turn your oven on to 200C and allow it to heat up.
Next, add all you dry ingredients into a large bowl except your powdered sugar. That means adding in your tapioca starch. Salt, quinoa flour, nutmeg, coconut flour, cinnamon, baking soda, almond flour and ground ginger. Stir them together to combine.
Next, add in your beaten flax egg and the maple syrup. Then stir in your olive oil, molasses and vanilla extract for flavour.
Stir to combine until it makes a thick dough.
Flour your counter and roll out your gingerbread dough til it’s half an inch thick.
Cut out your shapes with a cookie cutter and place them on baking paper on a baking tray and place in the oven for 15-20 minutes, checking regularly to make sure they’re cooked through. Allow to cool.
Meanwhile, mix together your powdered sugar and almond milk to make your icing. Use an icing funnel to ice your cookies and serve with festive cheer!