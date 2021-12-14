These gluten-free and vegan gingerbread cookies are the perfect foodie treat!

The Christmas holidays are some of our favourite times of year – full of fun, friends, family 0 and food.

And that can make it a little pressurising for all vegans and gluten-free eaters. It’s such a food-focused time that we want to have options there to help us feel the festive cheer, but also have food we can actually eat!

Which makes these gluten-free and vegan gingerbread cookies the best Christmas recipe we’ve come across yet! Bring them along to your next Christmas party or keep them at the house for when you’re craving a little Christmas cheer with your coffee!

1tsp ground ginger

1 flax egg

1tbsp almond milk

3tbsp maple syrup

2tbsp molasses

250g almond flour

¼tsp baking soda

½tsp cinnamon

50g coconut flour

¼tsp ground nutmeg

100g powdered sugar

50g quinoa flour

¼tsp sea salt

100g tapioca starch

1tsp vanilla extract

1tbsp olive oil

Firstly, turn your oven on to 200C and allow it to heat up.

Next, add all you dry ingredients into a large bowl except your powdered sugar. That means adding in your tapioca starch. Salt, quinoa flour, nutmeg, coconut flour, cinnamon, baking soda, almond flour and ground ginger. Stir them together to combine.

Next, add in your beaten flax egg and the maple syrup. Then stir in your olive oil, molasses and vanilla extract for flavour.

Stir to combine until it makes a thick dough.

Flour your counter and roll out your gingerbread dough til it’s half an inch thick.

Cut out your shapes with a cookie cutter and place them on baking paper on a baking tray and place in the oven for 15-20 minutes, checking regularly to make sure they’re cooked through. Allow to cool.

Meanwhile, mix together your powdered sugar and almond milk to make your icing. Use an icing funnel to ice your cookies and serve with festive cheer!