These garlic parmesan fries with lemon aioli are to die for!

Craving a weekend eat? We've got you covered! This garlic, parmesan and lemon aioli fries recipe is seriously one of the best we've come across yet. Super tasty, creamy and with a garlic-y kick, it satisfies all our cravings and can be made pretty easily! The perfect side dish, we're in love!

You'll need…

7-8 leaves fresh basil

3 cloves garlic

2tbsp oregano

100ml mayo

1tbsp lemon juice

1/2tsp cayenne pepper

Salt and black pepper

3 tbsp olive oil

100g grated parmesan cheese

300g baby potatoes

Turn on your oven to 200C.

Slice your baby potatoes into thin fries and set aside.

On a baking tray, drizzle olive oil and place in the oven for 2-3 minutes to heat.

Remove the baking tray with hot oil and place your potato fries onto it, placing in the oven for 20-25 minutes.

Meanwhile, dice your garlic cloves into tiny pieces and shred your basil into small sections.

Remove when fries are about ten minutes away from being ready. Season them with another drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper, basil, garlic and oregano. Toss them to fully coat them in oil and seasoning before placing them back into the oven until crispy and cooked through.

Meanwhile, Pour your mayo into a small bowl. Squeeze a lemon to get the juice into the bowl and add a dash of cayenne pepper to taste, before stirring it all together to create your aioli.

Remove your fries from the oven and serve with lots of grated parmesan and either a little dipping bowl of lemon aioli or just drizzle it all over the fries! Yum!