These flourless chocolate and almond cookies are to die for

This fab recipe is super chocolate-y, super delicious and is total gooey goodness! Super quick to make and chocked full of crunchy almonds, it’s the chocolatey cookie you’ve been craving!

You’ll need…

250g powdered sugar

100g chopped whole almonds

200g cocoa powder

½tsp sea salt

75g chocolate chips

3 eggs

1tsp vanilla extract

Pre-heat your oven to 200C.

Pour your dry ingredients into a large bowl – that’s your powdered sugar, chopped almonds, cocoa powder, sea salt and chocolate chips. Stir them together to mix.

In a separate bowl, separate your egg yolks from your egg whites. Discard the yolks and using a whisk, whip the eggs until they become stiff.

Next, add your vanilla essence in and fold it into the egg mixture.

Pour the egg-vanilla mixture into the dry ingredients and mix them to create your batter.

Line a baking tray with parchment paper and scoop small balls of the batter out onto the tray, making sure to separate them out.

Bake for 20-25 minutes before serving with a little vanilla ice cream!