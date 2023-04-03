These dresses will make you a chic wedding guest this spring

Wedding season is officially upon us, which means that the stressful search for the perfect guest dress is on.

At every spare moment during the day, you find yourself frantically scrolling through every fashion brand website you can think of, desperately hoping to find ‘the one’. The unpredictability of our weather during springtime only makes the search even harder, and it can often feel like an impossible task.

However, you don’t need to fret anymore, as we have discovered some absolute style gems that you will love!

We have gathered together our top midi and maxi picks from this year’s spring/summer collection, and all of these dresses would be ideal for a wedding guest. Have a scroll through below, and get ordering:

Topshop graphic floral cut out waist midi dress (RRP €87.99)

This dress caught our eye as soon as we saw it! The green and black leaves print is really striking, guaranteeing that you’ll stand out as a fashionable guest. The cut-out features on the waist and back are so elegant, and we’re obsessed with the gown’s satin finish. Available to buy here.

ASOS DESIGN angel sleeve plunge dobby tiered maxi dress with cut out and rouleux detail (RRP €76.99)

This one is a spring/summer dream! This mustard shade is so beautiful for this time of year, and will bring joy to any occasion. The raised polka dots are such a cute detail, and the low V-neck gives it a bit of spice, too. Available to purchase here.

Lipsy Ruched Flutter Sleeve Cut Out Bodycon Dress (RRP €75)

Weddings are all about elegance, and this dress certainly oozes it! The fluttery sleeves would look flattering on any body shape, and we love how the style cinches in on the waist. This gown is also in shades of navy and green, depending on your personal preference. Available to buy here.

Nobody's Child Kelsie puff sleeve shirred midi dress (RRP €94.99)

This dress is giving us all of the spring vibes! Its shades of blue perfectly match the sunny spring skies, making it ideal for a wedding this season. The cut-out bow detailing on the back is so sweet. It’s also a super wearable dress, meaning that you’ll have plenty of chances to re-wear it after the big day! Available to purchase here.

Quiz Chiffon Paisley Print Frill Maxi Dress (RRP €63)

Quiz offers some stunning wedding guest dresses, and this one is no exception! The design of this one is beautifully feminine with its ruffled design and summer flower print. This pale pink shade would also look super flattering on every skin tone, especially during the warmer months. Available to buy here.

ASOS DESIGN pintuck maxi dress with lace inserts in floral embroidery (RRP €83.99)

Last but not least, we absolutely adore the bohemian vibes with this dress! The lace inserts give it a fairytale look, while its floral pattern and sweetheart neckline add to its cuteness. Plus, we also love how the slit on the side and the cut-out back gives the gown a bit of an extra ‘oomph’. This one would be perfect for a rustic outdoor ceremony! Available to purchase here.